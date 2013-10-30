HOUSTON Oct 30 Independent refiner Phillips 66
exported 190,000 barrels per day of gasoline and diesel
fuel in the third quarter 2013, up from 181,000 bpd in the
second quarter, Chief Executive Greg Garland told analysts on
Wednesday.
The company, with seven U.S. coastal refineries, has overall
capacity to export up to 340,000 bpd of refined products, he
said. The company aims to increase that to 500,000 bpd over the
next several years, he said during the company's third-quarter
earnings conference call.
Exports allow Phillips 66 to run its refineries at high
rates on export demand when U.S. demand is sluggish, Garland
said.