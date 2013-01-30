BRIEF-FUTURE ELECTRONICS AND MAXIM INTEGRATED SIGN DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT
* FUTURE ELECTRONICS AND MAXIM INTEGRATED SIGN DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT
HOUSTON Jan 30 Phillips 66, the second-largest U.S. independent refiner, has completely stopped importing light sweet crude to the U.S. Gulf Coast, Chief Executive Greg Garland told analysts on Wednesday.
The company has been able to replace those imports with cheaper inland U.S. crude produced in prolific shale plays.
Valero Energy Corp on Tuesday also said it had replaced all imported light foreign crudes with cheaper domestic crude.
* FUTURE ELECTRONICS AND MAXIM INTEGRATED SIGN DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT
MOSCOW, June 1 A consortium of Russian, Chinese and Middle Eastern funds have agreed the principal terms of an investment in Eurasia Drilling, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement on Thursday.