March 7 Phillips 66 on Wednesday sold $5.8 billion debt in a four-part sale, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: PHILLIPS 66 TRANCHE 1 AMT $800 MLN COUPON 1.95 PCT MATURITY 03/05/2015 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.954 FIRST PAY 09/05/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 1.966 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/12/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 155 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 2.95 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.982 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.953 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/12/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 210 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS TRANCHE 3 AMT $2 BLN COUPON 4.30 PCT MATURITY 04/01/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.763 FIRST PAY 10/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.329 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/12/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 235 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS TRANCHE 4 AMT $1.5 BLN COUPON 5.875 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.972 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 5.876 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/12/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 275 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 45 BPS