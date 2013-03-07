HOUSTON, March 7 Phillips 66 may shed
its non-core refinery interests in Europe and Asia, an executive
told analysts on Thursday, mentioning three plants that were
either small or in markets where the company saw no growth
opportunities.
An exit from refineries in Ireland, Germany and Malaysia
would leave the company, split in 2011 from upstream sister
company ConocoPhillips, with just one plant, in Britain,
outside of its domestic market of the United States.
Larry Ziemba, executive vice president of refining, projects
and procurement, said Phillips 66's 47 percent interest in the
170,000 barrels per day (bpd) Melaka, Malaysia, refinery may be
up for grabs.
"There's not a lot of growth opportunities there and it
might be worth more to (joint venture partner) Petronas
or someone else," Ziemba told analysts at a Merrill
Lynch 2013 refining conference in New York.
Also potentially for sale are the 71,000 bpd Whitegate
refinery in Cork, Ireland, which Phillips 66 fully owns and its
18.75 percent stake in the 300,000 bpd Mineraloelrafnerie
Oberrhein GmbH refinery in Southwest Germany, Ziemba said.
Ziemba, whose job it is to ensure Phillips 66 gets the right
feedstock as an oil boom changes the supply landscape in North
America, outlined a number of initiatives that should ease crude
deliveries to refineries across the country.
He said Phillips 66 may build a rail rack to increase
shipments of cheaper U.S. inland and Canadian heavy crude to its
100,000 bpd Ferndale, Washington state refinery to supplement
the 20,000 bpd it already receives through a third-party
arrangement.
The company may also offload Canadian heavy crude in
Washington state and then ship it to Phillips 66's two
California refineries.
"We're looking at a rail rack in Ferndale to supplement that
volume and possibly to offload heavy Canadian crude and put
those on a ship to be able to deliver to our Californian
refineries," he said.
The company has projects under way at the docks for those
plants to enable such shipments, he said.