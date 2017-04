Oct 30 Quarterly profit at Phillips 66 fell sharply, as shrinking discounts for crude oil at some refineries hurt margins.

Profit in the third quarter was $535 million, or 87 cents per share, compared with $1.6 billion, or $2.51 in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 94 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.