* Earnings per share of 87 cents vs Wall Street view 94
cents
* Refining unit has loss of $2 million
* Shares up less than 1 percent
Oct 30 Phillips 66's third-quarter
profit fell more than expected, with weak global margins causing
a loss in the company's oil refining business.
Phillips 66 said on Wednesday that the refining unit had a
loss of $2 million, driven by a 40 percent decline in the
average worldwide crack spread, or the difference between
wholesale petroleum product prices and crude oil.
A number of factors hit results at U.S. refining companies
last quarter. A narrowing discount between West Texas
Intermediate crude oil and Brent has affected profitability, and
companies say the cost to comply with U.S. biofuel regulations
also squeezed margins.
Analysts at Houston-based energy investment bank Simmons &
Co said in a note to clients that Phillips 66's gross margins in
the U.S. Gulf Coast and West Coast markets fell short of their
expectations.
Some refiners have been hard hit by costs of ethanol
credits, known as Renewable Identification Numbers, or RINs.
Refiners must blend ethanol into fuel to gain a credit, or buy a
RIN to cover obligations under U.S. renewable fuels policy for
each gallon of unblended fuel they sell.
RIN costs soared to more than $1 per gallon earlier this
year, but have since fallen after a draft proposal to cut 2014
blending requirements from the U.S. Environmental Protection
Agency circulated in the market.
Phillips 66's chemicals business earned $262 million in the
quarter, up from $153 million a year earlier, on higher margins
for olefins and polyolefins, the Houston company said.
Overall, quarterly earnings were $535 million, or 87 cents
per share, down from $1.6 billion, or $2.51 per share, a year
earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 94 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of Phillips 66 were up 0.5 percent at $64.47 in
morning New York Stock Exchange trading.