* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
HOUSTON, April 30 Phillips 66 said on Thursday cheap domestic crudes helped increase its refining margins in the first quarter to $12.26 per barrel, a two-year high, though planned and unplanned work at its plants limited fuel production volumes.
The independent refining, logistics and chemicals company said adjusted refining earnings rose to $495 million in the first quarter from $306 million in the year ago period.
The company, which has been putting some assets into its master limited partnership Phillips 66 Partners, said overall adjusted earnings were $834 million in the first quarter, down from $866 million a year ago. (Reporting By Terry Wade)
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million