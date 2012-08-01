Aug 1 Phillips 66 posted a 14 percent jump in quarterly profit on stronger refining margins and chemical sales.

For the second quarter, the company posted net income of $1.18 billion, or $1.86 per share, compared with $1.04 billion, or $1.64 per share, in the year-ago period.

The company split off earlier this year from ConocoPhillips .

Phillips 66's board also approved a $1 billion share buyback.