* Phillips 66 says narrowed Brent-WTI spread will not make
Bakken uncompetitive
* Advantaged crude runs reached 68 pct in 1st qtr, up from
60 pct
* Refined product exports up
By Kristen Hays
May 1 Independent refiner Phillips 66
expects North Dakota's Bakken crude oil to be competitively
priced to move via rail to East and West coast markets despite a
narrowing of the U.S. crude benchmark's price discount to
London's Brent, an executive told analysts on Wednesday.
Crude from the Bakken shale oil play, as well as growing
crude production in other U.S. regions, has been a profit boon
for refiners because it trades cheaper than global crudes priced
off Brent. However, that discount has narrowed, raising concerns
that the cost advantage could shrink or even disappear.
Tim Taylor, executive vice president for commercial,
marketing, transportation and business development for Phillips
66, said during a conference call after the company released
first-quarter earnings that Bakken crude needs to get to those
markets, and the market will price it to move.
West Texas Intermediate's discount to Brent
slipped under $9 a barrel on Wednesday as Brent fell
below $100 a barrel on concerns about economic growth in China
and the United States. The U.S. demand outlook also weakened on
the heels of a buildup in U.S. crude stocks.
U.S. crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate's discount to
Brent surpassed $23 in February.
A discount that wide makes it profitable for refiners to
spend the $12 to $16 a barrel it takes to move Bakken crude via
rail to East and West coast refineries, as Phillips 66 does. The
company aims to increase those shipments as well, having
received 400 or 2,000 railcars ordered for 2013.
"Fundamentally, that crude needs to go that direction,"
Taylor said. "We believe Bakken crude will price to be
competitive."
Taylor said later in an interview that the company expects
the Brent-WTI spread would keep moving between the minimum
transportation cost and a level that reflects the cost of other
ways to move it, such as rail.
But U.S. production is projected to keep growing, and
infrastructure to move it will come in chunks as it tries to
catch up, he said.
"We expect to continue to see this differential move around
over time, but there's still plenty of incentive for us to bring
these advantaged crudes into our refining system at these
levels," Taylor said.
Phillips 66 said quarterly earnings more than doubled on its
use of Bakken and other cheaper U.S.- and Canadian-produced
crude oil to make gasoline and other fuels.
The company, which operates or owns interests in 15
refineries and has a large chemical business, said 68 percent of
the crude slate run at its U.S. plants had those price
advantages, up from 60 percent a year ago.
In addition to Canada and the Bakken shale oil play, some of
that crude also came from the Eagle Ford shale in Texas and the
Mississippian Lime in Oklahoma and Kansas.
Chief Executive Greg Garland told analysts that the company
will aim to run 100 percent cheaper North American crudes.
"I keep pressing it," Garland said. "It will take us a
couple years."
He also said the company is examining various projects at
refineries to allow them to run more cut-price light sweet crude
produced in those U.S. plays. That could include converting
underused units into condensate splitters or other projects that
would cost $50 million or less.
Using that cheaper crude rather than importing from overseas
helps refiners keep costs low and margins high. Phillips 66 said
profit in its refining unit jumped to $922 million in the
quarter from $393 million a year earlier.
Phillips 66 also increased refined products exports in the
quarter and finished projects at refineries on the West and Gulf
coasts to export more. In the first quarter, the company
exported 150,000 barrels per day of diesel and gasoline, up from
61,000 bpd a year ago and 149,000 bpd in the fourth quarter last
year.
The company now can export 320,000 barrels per day of motor
fuels from U.S. refineries and expects to increase that to
370,000 bpd by year-end.
Garland said the strong results should help the company
increase dividends and stock buybacks, which remain a "key
component" of corporate strategy.
The Houston-based company said first-quarter earnings were
$1.41 billion, or $2.23 per share.
Comparable profit for the year-earlier period was $636
million, or $1.00 per share. Phillips 66 was split off from
ConocoPhillips in May 2012 and not independent in the
first quarter of that year.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.19 per share
in the latest quarter. By that measure, analysts expected $1.89,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On Tuesday, Phillips 66's refining peers, Valero Energy Corp
and Marathon Petroleum Corp, reported
higher-than-expected profits, also helped by cheap domestic
crude oil.
Phillips 66 shares closed down $1.28 at $59.67 on Wednesday.