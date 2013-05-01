May 1 U.S. refiner Phillips 66 said on
Wednesday its quarterly profit more than doubled as it used
cheaper American- and Canadian-produced crude oil to make
gasoline and other fuels.
The company, which operates 15 refineries and has a large
chemicals business, said most of its crude came from Alberta's
oil sands as well as the Eagle Ford shale field in Texas and the
Mississippian Lime shale in Oklahoma.
Using locally produced crude, rather than importing from
overseas, refiners keep costs low and margins higher. Phillips
66 said profit in its refining unit jumped to $922 million in
the quarter from $393 million in the same period last year.
The Houston-based company reported first-quarter earnings of
$1.41 billion, or $2.23 per share. Comparable profit for the
year-ago period was $636 million, or $1.00 per share. It was
split off from ConocoPhillips in May 2012 and not
independent in the first quarter of 2012.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned $2.19 per share
in the first quarter of 2013. By that measure, analysts expected
$1.89 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.