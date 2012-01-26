* To continue to work with Sara Lee on coffee business
* Stake sale worth 170 mln euros
By Roberta Cowan
Jan 26 Dutch electronics giant Philips
said it would sell its stake in the Senseo coffee brand
to partner Sara Lee Corp. and pledged to keep working
with the US-based firm on developing coffee machines and
promoting the business worldwide.
Philips, best known to consumers for its electric
toothbrushes, TVs, wake-up lights and coffee makers, is
struggling to boost profits and ease the impact of slowing
growth as it restructures and streamlines to compete in weak
European markets flooded with lower cost Asian rivals.
Single-cup coffee brewers catering to demand for convenience
and customisation have gained massive popularity in recent years
with rival coffee pod systems like Nestle's Nespresso
and Kraft Foods' Tassimo Senseo's main competition.
Philips' Thursday announcement that it would sell its 50
percent stake in the Senseo coffee brand baffled some
Amsterdam-based analysts.
Some said the rationale was not immediately clear, but could
have been influenced by the forthcoming IPO of Sara Lee's coffee
and tea business.
Philips said it would sell the full rights of the Senseo
coffee systems to Sara Lee for 170 million euros ($220.55
million) and continue to develop new Senseo coffee machine
models and cooperate with Sara Lee to boost the Senseo brand
globally through to 2020.
Neither firms disclosed past income from the Senseo product
line or named new coffee target markets.
"Philips isn't desperate for cash and the ten-year agreement
probably came up for renewal, and they decided to start over,
said Petercam analyst Marcel Achterberg.
"But one thing is clear, this has been an extremely
successful product in Europe with high growth over the past ten
years and future growth rates will be lower than the historic
ones," he added.
NO MORE LAGGARDS
Philips and Sara Lee joined up in 2001 to launch the Senseo
coffee package, with the Philips coffee maker and Sara Lee fresh
ground coffee pods, which soon became a 'must-have' in kitchens
and offices around the Netherlands.
According to Philips, more than half of Dutch and a quarter
of French and German households have a Senseo coffee maker.
The product was also launched in the United States, where it
was not as popular as it has been in Europe. Philips spokesman
Joost Akkermans said that market was not a focus for Senseo.
Just after Frans van Houten became Philips' new chief
executive officer in April he said he would evaluate every one
of Philips' 400 business units and would be taking the "blanket
off laggards" to try to restore growth and boost profitability.
He has since issued two profit warnings, reset financial
targets, slashed 4,500 jobs, seen several top executives
replaced and tried to hive off the loss-making-TV business, in a
deal which is yet to close.
"Everything is being scrutinized at Philips right now and
nothing is sacred, not TVs ... not even coffee," said Petercam's
Achterberg.
The firm, which is due to report fourth-quarter results on
Jan. 30, warned on Jan. 10 that they would be lower than hoped
due to weak European consumer markets and that it would have to
book charges for inventory it cannot shift.