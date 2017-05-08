MANILA May 8 The Philippines has chosen Nestor Espenilla to be its next central bank governor for a six-year term, two Cabinet ministers said on Monday.

Espenilla will replace Amando Tetangco, a career central banker, who will step down in July after serving the maximum two six-year terms allowed under the law.

The appointment was confirmed in text messages sent to Reuters by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and economic planning secretary, Ernesto Pernia.

Espenilla, 58, is currently deputy governor in charge of banking supervision. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty)