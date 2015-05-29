MANILA May 29 The Philippine central bank released new rules on Friday for leverage ratios under the Basel III norm for banks to be implemented from Jan 1, 2017, to prevent lenders from over-stretching themselves.

The policy-making Monetary Board set the ratio at a minimum of 5 percent, higher than the Basel minimum of 3.

This means that the maximum exposure that a bank can keep is 20 times its Tier 1 capital, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said in a statement.

"A careful evaluation of both the capital adequacy ratio and the leverage ratio provides the BSP and the banks themselves with a good picture of the extent of risks each bank carries in relation to the capital that could cover for those risks," BSP Governor Amando Tetangco said.

The yardstick is being introduced globally under the Basel III package of banking industry reforms being made in the wake of the 2007-09 financial crisis, which required many banks to be rescued by their governments.

There will be a monitoring period of up to end-2016 under the new rules. During that time banks falling below the 5 percent minimum will not be sanctioned but will be required to submit periodic reports, the central bank said.

The rules apply to universal and commercial banks, including their subsidiary banks and quasi banks. Universal banks are similar to ordinary commercial banks but are allowed to do functions of investment houses such as underwriting.

For more details, see: (bit.ly/1Rtsiwy) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)