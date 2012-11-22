(Adds quotes, asset value)
WARSAW Nov 22 Poland may sell a strategic stake
in its real estate holding company PHN to Radius Group's
subsidiary Ringwood Financial, the treasury ministry said in a
statement on Thursday.
The treasury, that oversees state-owned companies in the
largest central European economy, added that domestic
real-estate group Radius' subsidiary is among potential
investors that could buy a "significant" stake in the public
offering.
"The intention of the treasury ministry is for the initial
public offering to be completed in the first quarter of 2013,"
the statement said.
"A so-called cornerstone investor would surely acquire less
than 50 percent of PHN, but such a stake would allow it to
control the company," deputy Treasury Minister Pawel Tamborski
told Reuters.
PHN, created last year by pooling together 180 different
real estate and land holdings, has a portfolio estimated to be
worth around 2.5 billion zlotys ($784.54 million).
The group's assets include a Warsaw office building Intraco,
built in the 1970s, which needs a major overhaul, as well as
villas in the capital's upmarket district of Wilanow rented by
foreign embassies.
($1 = 3.1866 Polish zlotys)
