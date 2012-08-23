* Howard Davies to succeed Ron Sandler on Oct. 1

* Reported cash generation of 119 million pounds in H1

* Increased FY cash generation target by 100 million pounds

By Kylie MacLellan

LONDON, Aug 23 British life insurer Phoenix said on Thursday it had appointed former regulatory head Howard Davies as its chairman, replacing Ron Sandler who is retiring.

The company also upped its cash generation target for the year by 100 million pounds ($158 million).

Former Bank of England deputy governor Davies, who was chairman of Britain's Financial Services Authority (FSA) regulator from 1997 to 2003, will take up his role on October 1.

The 61-year-old is also a non-executive director at Britain's biggest insurer Prudential and U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley.

"He has considerable relevant experience," Sandler, who announced his plan to step down in March, said in a statement.

"He is ideally placed to guide Phoenix successfully through its next phase of development."

Phoenix, which reported cash generation of 119 million pounds in the six months to June 30, said it had increased its full-year target to 600 million to 700 million pounds, from 500 million to 600 million.

"We have made good progress in the first half of the year and I am delighted to be able to increase our cash flow targets, albeit recognising the sensitivity of such targets to the impact of market conditions," said Chief Executive Clive Bannister.

Group operating profit in the first half was 207 million pounds, up from 136 million in the same period last year.

Its thinly-traded shares were up 0.3 percent at 491.4 pence by 0822 GMT.

Bannister also said the company, set up to buy life insurers that are closed to new business and merge them into a more profitable whole, was continuing to take steps to strengthen its balance sheet.

In June it said it would get a 200 million pound windfall from a deal to transfer 300,000 retirement policies to private equity-owned rival Guardian Financial Services.

Phoenix, valued at about 850 million pounds but weighed down by 2.1 billion pounds of debt, wants to extend the repayment schedule on its loans. About 810 million pounds are due in 2014.

Under the terms of the loans, many of them taken on to fund the acquisition of rival Resolution in 2007, Phoenix's dividend payments are capped at 72 million pounds per year.

The company, which said it planned to pay an interim dividend of 21 pence per share, has also put takeovers on hold until it has rescheduled its loans.

"We continue to explore with our lenders options regarding the reterming of our banking facilities and remain confident that, in due course, we will be able to agree terms," said Bannister.