(Corrects headline to show profit rose, not fell)
LONDON, March 22 LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) -
Phoenix Group Holdings :
* Gearing reduced from 57% at 31 December 2011 to 48%
* Strong group IFRS operating profit of £410 million (2011:
£387 million
* £43 million of Ignis operating profit (2011: £46 million)
* Group assets under management of £68.6 billion (2011: £72.1
billion),
* Robust IGD surplus of £1.4 billion (2011: £1.3 billion)
* £650 - 750 million target range for 2013 operating companies'
cash generation
* Operating companies' cash target for 2011-2016 increased by
£0.2 billion to
£3.5 billion
* Cash generation at £690 million (2011: £810 million), at
upper end of £600 -
£700 million target
(Reporting by Myles Neligan)