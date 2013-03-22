(Corrects headline to show profit rose, not fell)

LONDON, March 22 LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Phoenix Group Holdings : * Gearing reduced from 57% at 31 December 2011 to 48% * Strong group IFRS operating profit of £410 million (2011: £387 million * £43 million of Ignis operating profit (2011: £46 million) * Group assets under management of £68.6 billion (2011: £72.1 billion), * Robust IGD surplus of £1.4 billion (2011: £1.3 billion) * £650 - 750 million target range for 2013 operating companies' cash generation * Operating companies' cash target for 2011-2016 increased by £0.2 billion to

£3.5 billion * Cash generation at £690 million (2011: £810 million), at upper end of £600 -

£700 million target (Reporting by Myles Neligan)