BRIEF-Moody's says most rated Chinese property developers outperform market despite ongoing regulatory tightening
* Moody's says most rated Chinese property developers outperform market despite ongoing regulatory tightening
LONDON May 3 Phoenix Group Holdings : * Capital raising and debt reterming completed, including 450 million pounds debt prepayment * 410 million pounds of cash generation in the 3 months to 31 March 2013 (3 months to 31 March 2012: 6 million pounds) * On track to meet all financial targets
* Moody's says most rated Chinese property developers outperform market despite ongoing regulatory tightening
* European Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces first quarter 2017 results