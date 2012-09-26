BRIEF-Ikonics sees increased aerospace and DTX printer sales
* Ikonics sees increased aerospace and DTX printer sales and announces a share buy-back program
SEOUL, Sept 26 South Korea's CJ Korea Express said on Wednesday it has decided not to pursue a bid for Phoenix International, after mulling a bid for the U.S. freight forwarder.
Privately-owned Phoenix International is exploring a sale that could fetch as much as $500 million from global logistics companies, several sources told Reuters previously.
CJ Korea Express, South Korea's largest logistics firm, said in a regulatory filing it had decided to drop its pursuit of Phoenix due to differences in terms.
* Ikonics sees increased aerospace and DTX printer sales and announces a share buy-back program
June 6 U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Michelle Lee resigned from her position on Tuesday, a spokesman for the agency has confirmed.