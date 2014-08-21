Aug 21 Phoenix Group Holdings :
* Interim dividend 26.7 pence per share
* 332 million stg of cash generation in H1 2014 (HY13: 416
million stg)
* A further 390 million stg was received on completion of
divestment of Ignis to Standard Life Investments on 1 July 2014
* Group remains on track to achieve cash generation targets
of 500 million stg - 550 million stg in 2014
* MCEV of 2.6 billion stg on a pro forma basis at 30 June
2014 (FY13: 2.4 billion stg),
* Gearing reduced from 44 pct at 31 December 2013 to 35 pct
on a pro forma basis at 30 June 2014
* Group IFRS operating profit of 266 million stg in H1 2014
including 114 million stg from management actions (HY13: 186
million stg, including 24 million stg from management actions)
