Aug 20 Phoenix Group Holdings,
Britain's largest consolidator of closed life funds, said it had
appointed Henry Staunton as chairman to succeed Sir Howard
Davies, effective Sept. 1.
Staunton, who is currently chairman of retail group WH Smith
Plc and rent-to-own company BrightHouse Group,
previously served as the finance director of ITV Plc.
Phoenix Group had said in February that Chairman Howard
Davies would step down at the end of August to head the board at
Royal Bank of Scotland Plc.
The insurance group, whose business model involves buying
life insurance funds that are closed to new customers and
running them more efficiently, also reported a nearly 50 percent
fall in first-half operating profit on Thursday.
