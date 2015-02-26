(Adds analyst comment, details)
By Richa Naidu
Feb 26 British life insurer Phoenix Group
Holdings said Chairman Howard Davies would step down at
the end of August to head the board at Royal Bank of Scotland
Plc.
Phoenix, which makes money by buying European life insurers
that are closed to new customers and running them more
efficiently, has begun looking for a new chairman, it said in a
statement.
The company has been operating in a closely-watched market
in recent months due to increasing consolidation in the global
life insurance industry, most notably the $8.8 billion takeover
of life group Friends Life by Aviva.
Due to its private equity-like business model and the strong
cash position it forecast in October, Phoenix is seen as a
potential acquirer in the current buy-or-be-bought environment.
Berenberg analyst Matthew Preston said Davies' move would
merely mean an "unhelpful distraction" for Phoenix, and that the
company had ample time to find a replacement.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)