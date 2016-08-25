Aug 25 Phoenix Group Holdings,
Britain's largest owner of life assurance funds closed to new
customers, said Brexit and the sharp decline in long-term
interest rates are factors that negatively impacted its Solvency
II surplus.
The insurer, which makes money by buying European life
insurers that are closed to new customers and running them more
efficiently, said Solvency II surplus fell to 1.1 billion pounds
($1.46 billion) as at June 30, compared with 1.3 billion pounds
as at Dec. 31, 2015.
Analysts on an average had expected a surplus of 1.16
billion pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus. The
surplus also included the impact of the payment of an interim
dividend, Phoenix Group said.
The company said its deal to buy French insurer AXA's
UK investment and pensions business remained on track
to complete in the fourth quarter of 2016.
($1 = 0.7557 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sunil Nair)