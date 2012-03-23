* CEO says LTRO boosts chance of bank debt renegotiation
* FY operating profit 387 mln stg vs forecast 317 mln stg
* Shares up 1.8 pct
By Myles Neligan
LONDON, March 23 British insurer Phoenix
said international efforts to shore up Europe's banks
and its own strengthening finances made it more confident of
renegotiating hefty bank loans that limit its ability to pay
dividends or acquire rivals.
"We are in a far better position as a firm and the markets
are far more benign to have these discussions now than they were
a year ago," Phoenix Chief Executive Clive Bannister told
reporters on Friday.
The European Central Bank has since December offered banks
cheap three-year loans under its so-called Long Term Refinancing
Operation, easing a bank funding drought triggered by the
eurozone sovereign debt crisis.
"Banks are in a different position after LTRO when it comes
to thinking about risk-weighted assets," Bannister said.
Phoenix's thinly-traded shares were up 1.8 percent at 561.5
pence by 0918 GMT, valuing the company at about 1 billion
pounds. The stock has fallen 16 percent in the past year,
lagging a 5.9 percent drop in the Stoxx 600 European insurance
share index.
"This, in our view, is a positive outlook on bank
renegotiation given the current backdrop," analysts at JP Morgan
Cazenove wrote in a note.
Phoenix, formerly known as Pearl, wants to extend the
repayment schedule on some 2.7 billion pounds ($4.3 billion) of
bank debt, of which about 1 billion falls due by the end of
2014.
Under the terms of the loans, many of them taken on to fund
the acquisition of rival Resolution in 2007, Phoenix's dividend
payments are capped at 72 million pounds per year.
The company, set up to buy insurers that are closed to new
business and merge them into a more profitable whole, has also
put takeovers on hold until it has rescheduled its loans.
Phoenix, which last month ended talks about selling itself
to buyout firm CVC Capital Partners, said its 2011 operating
profit rose 4 percent to 387 million pounds, ahead of the 317
million pounds expected by analysts.
The improvement, driven by more efficient management of
Phoenix's life insurance funds, also helped it pay off some of
its debt, with total debt as a proportion of equity d o wn to 46
percent by the end of 2011 from 52 percent a year earlier.
The company aims to reduce this further to 43 percent by the
end of this year.
Phoenix also said its chairman, Ron Sandler, would step down
in 2012 once a replacement has been found.