By Soyoung Kim and Anjuli Davies
| NEW YORK/LONDON, Sept 16
owner of Phoenix Services LLC, which provides services to global
steel producers including ArcelorMittal SA , is
exploring a sale that it hopes will value the company at more
than $800 million, according to people familiar with the matter.
Private equity firm Olympus Partners took a major ownership
stake in Phoenix through its 2009 debt and equity investment in
Atlas Industrial Services, the holding company that owns
Phoenix. Olympus is working with Goldman Sachs Group to
assist with the sale effort, the people said.
The company has estimated annual earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortization of between $110 million and
$120 million and could be valued at roughly seven times that
amount, one of the people said.
All the people asked not to be named because the matter is
not public. Olympus Partners and Phoenix could not immediately
be reached for comment, while Goldman Sachs declined to
comment.
Unionville, Pennsylvania-based Phoenix, founded in 2006,
offers services including slag handling, the recovery of metal
from slag, scrap handling and processing, raw material and
finished product handling, and the marketing of slag, according
to its website.
There are concerns about significant customer concentration
with half of Phoenix's revenue derived from one client,
ArcelorMittal, according to one person familiar with the matter.
Historically a U.S.-focused business, Phoenix in 2012 bought
France's Gagneraud Industrie to expand into Western Europe.
Founded in 1988, Olympus manages more than $5 billion, and
invests in a broad range of companies from business services to
healthcare.
(Reporting by Soyoung Kim in New York and Anjuli Davies in
London; editing by Matthew Lewis)