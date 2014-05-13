BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
May 13 Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd
* Says plans to boost education unit's capital by 150 million yuan ($24.05 million)
* Says education unit plans to acquire Publications International Ltd, JRS Distribution Co and other related children books business owned by Louis Weber for $80 million
NEW YORK, April 23 Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc in a $24 billion deal that will give shareholders of the target about 15 percent of the combined entity, the two medical technology companies said on Sunday.