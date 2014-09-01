Sept 1 China's Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd

* Says plans to invest about 371 million yuan (60.42 million US dollar) in Exalt Spring Holding Ltd which holds stake in China's online video provider PPTV

* Says to indirectly hold 9.56 pct stake in PPTV after completion of the deal

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qTrba0

