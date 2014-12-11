BRIEF-Marfin investment Group results after taxes amounted to a loss of 85 million euros
* Consolidated revenues amounted to 1.10 billion euros ($1.20 billion)in 2016, a 3 percent decline versus 2015
Dec 11 Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corp Ltd
* Says digital media unit plans to acquire 66 percent stake in Shanghai-based advertising firm for 346.5 million yuan ($56.02 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1qz67M0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1857 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Consolidated revenues amounted to 1.10 billion euros ($1.20 billion)in 2016, a 3 percent decline versus 2015
* CEO Brian Roberts' FY 2016 total compensation was $33 million versus $36.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing