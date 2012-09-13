Reuters Market Eye - Phoenix Mills (PHOE.NS) rises 1.2 percent after Citigroup and UBS say the property developer has attracted good orders for its premium residential project in Bangalore.

According to both investment banks, Phoenix Mills has already sold about 700,000 square feet at an average of 7,200 rupees per square feet, leading to a potential cash flow of 5.3 billion rupees for 'One Bangalore West'.

Phoenix Mills will begin construction in October for the project on which it owns a 70 percent stake.

"We believe Bangalore's strong resi pre-sales response will further improve cash flow visibility over the next few years," UBS says in its note.

($1 = 55.2050 Indian rupees)