LONDON Nov 21 Shares in British life insurer Phoenix Group Holdings rose sharply on Monday after the company said it was considering takeover offers, including one from buyout firm CVC, following a failed approach from rival Resolution Ltd.

Phoenix shares were up 9 percent at 536.5 pence by 10.55 GMT, giving the company a market capitalisation of around 936 million pounds ($1.5 billion). Resolution shares fell 3.4 percent to 240 pence.

"The board is continuing to consider whether CVC's approach may form the basis of an offer that is appropriate to recommend to Phoenix's shareholders," Phoenix said in a statement late on Sunday.

CVC, which last year teamed up with rival Apollo to buy non-life insurer Brit, and also owns home, motor and travel insurer Acromas, declined to comment.

Reinsurer Swiss Re, which buys life insurers such as Phoenix that are closed to new customers through its Admin Re unit and was named by The Sunday Times as another potential bidder, also declined to comment on what it said was "rumour and speculation."

But the Financial Times said on Monday that Swiss Re is no longer interested in Phoenix, leaving CVC as the only suitor.

Phoenix, formerly known as Pearl, has been hampered by a heavy debt burden taken on to finance the 5 billion-pound acquisition in 2007 of a portfolio of closed life funds put together by Resolution's founder, Clive Cowdery.

"Even with the share price movement you've seen this morning, it (Phoenix) is still trading below where it traded at any point in 2010," said Oriel Securities analyst Marcus Barnard.

"For a business that's largely insensitive to markets, it's been fairly harshly treated."

CVC's reported approach to Phoenix comes amid increased private equity interest in the closed life sector, with Cinven paying 275 million pounds for Aegon's Guardian Life in August.

Buyers of closed life funds, which also include Chesnara and mutually-owned Royal London in Britain, seek to extract cost savings by building up large portfolios of policies and administering them through a common IT system.

Resolution said on Sunday that talks with Phoenix about buying the company had ended fruitlessly.

A deal would have bought back under Cowdery's control some of the businesses he sold to Phoenix's forerunner Pearl in 2007. ($1 = 0.633 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Will Waterman and Greg Mahlich)