BRIEF-CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H into and with Dish TV India
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
May 18 Phoenix Tours International :
* Says it repurchased 1,305,000 shares, which are worth T$53,387,830
* Says it repurchased 2,622,000 shares in total, representing 4.09 pct of the company's total shares
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/znyD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CCI approves amalgamation of India's Videocon D2H Limited into and with Dish TV India Limited Further company coverage:
* Says shareholders plan to add by up to 300 million yuan ($43.55 million) worth of shares in the company within six months