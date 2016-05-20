May 20 Phoenix Tours International :

* Says it repurchased 2,685,000 shares of the company during March 22 to May 20

* Says total purchase amount of T$111,047,429

* Repurchased 5,664,000 shares of its common shares as of May 20, representing a 8.84 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/zurw

