BRIEF-Ruralco Holdings says HY underlying NPAT up 20pct
* Fully franked interim dividend of 9 cents per share declared, up 12.5pct
May 20 Phoenix Tours International :
* Says it repurchased 2,685,000 shares of the company during March 22 to May 20
* Says total purchase amount of T$111,047,429
* Repurchased 5,664,000 shares of its common shares as of May 20, representing a 8.84 percent stake


* Kanda Lu appointed as an executive director of company