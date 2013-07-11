July 11 British specialist life insurer Phoenix Group is in talks about merging with a unit of Swiss Re in a deal that could be worth 3 billion pounds ($4.53 billion), Sky News reported on Thursday.

The talks between Phoenix and Admin Re are at an early stage and could still fall through before a deal, which would create a business with more than 100 billion pounds under management and close to 10 million policy holders, can be reached, Sky News said.

The exact structure of the merger has not been finalised, the broadcaster reported on its website, but one scenario being discussed involves Phoenix issuing new shares to Swiss Re that would see the Swiss reinsurer become a major shareholder in the British company.

Phoenix, which makes money by buying life insurers that are closed to new customers and running them more efficiently, is being advised by Deutsche Bank while Swiss Re has hired JPMorgan Cazenove to advise it on the deal, Sky reported.

Earlier this year, Phoenix, was formerly known as Pearl and was forced into a financial restructuring in 2009, said it was ready to consider acquisitions for the first time in two years after hammering out easier terms with banks.

Swiss Re and Phoenix could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters outside regular business hours, but both companies declined comment to Sky News.