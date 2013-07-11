July 11 British specialist life insurer Phoenix
Group is in talks about merging with a unit of Swiss Re
in a deal that could be worth 3 billion pounds ($4.53
billion), Sky News reported on Thursday.
The talks between Phoenix and Admin Re are at an early stage
and could still fall through before a deal, which would create a
business with more than 100 billion pounds under management and
close to 10 million policy holders, can be reached, Sky News
said.
The exact structure of the merger has not been finalised,
the broadcaster reported on its website, but one scenario being
discussed involves Phoenix issuing new shares to Swiss Re that
would see the Swiss reinsurer become a major shareholder in the
British company.
Phoenix, which makes money by buying life insurers that are
closed to new customers and running them more efficiently, is
being advised by Deutsche Bank while Swiss Re has hired JPMorgan
Cazenove to advise it on the deal, Sky reported.
Earlier this year, Phoenix, was formerly known as Pearl and
was forced into a financial restructuring in 2009, said it was
ready to consider acquisitions for the first time in two years
after hammering out easier terms with banks.
Swiss Re and Phoenix could not be immediately reached for
comment by Reuters outside regular business hours, but both
companies declined comment to Sky News.