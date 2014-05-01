BRIEF-Buwog increases guidance for recurring FFO in 2016/17 to 113 mln eur
* dgap-adhoc: buwog ag: buwog increases guidance for recurring ffo for its financial year 2016/17
May 1 Phoenix group holdings -
* Cash generation of 235 million pounds in three months to 31 march 2014(3 months to 31 march 2013: 410 million pounds)
* Phoenix - on track to meet all financial targets, comprising o operating companies' cash generation of £500 - 550 million pounds in 2014 (excluding ignis divestment proceeds)
* Cash generation of 2.8 billion pounds between 2014 and 2019 (including ignis divestment proceeds);
* Gearing reduced to 40 percent by end of 2016, which is expected to be achieved following completion of divestment of ignis,
* Look forward to engaging with FCA review on fair treatment of long- standing customers in life insurance
* Believe our initiatives demonstrate best practice in this area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 18 Some investors turned cautious on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries as benchmark yields reached five-month lows on safe-haven bids due to weak U.S. data and geopolitical concerns, J.P. Morgan's latest Treasury client survey showed on Tuesday.