BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
June 24 Phoenix Group Holdings :
* The financial conduct authority has granted change in control approval for divestment of Ignis Asset Management Limited to Standard Life Investments (Holdings) Limited
* No further regulatory approvals are required for divestment
* Divestment is expected to complete on 1 july 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year