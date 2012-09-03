LONDON, Sept 3 Phoenix IT Group PLC :
* Information has come to light indicating mis-statement of
accounting balances
within servo and its units
* Information suggests certain control processes have been
repeatedly and
deliberately circumvented
* Pwc and nabarro llp have been appointed to carry out
independent forensic
investigations
* An operational and business review of the areas impacted has
commenced
* The board believes that the accounting mis-statements are
isolated to the
servo limited business
* Impact of correcting this will result in a reduction to net
assets of around
£14 mn post-tax
* Now expects EBITDA to be in the range of £38 mn to £44 mn for
the year ending
31st March 2013