BRIEF-Shanghai Dragonnet Technology sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit down 10 pct to up 10 pct
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 5.8 million yuan to 7.1 million yuan
LONDON, June 3 Phoenix IT Group PLC : * FY group revenues £250.0M (2012 restated: £260.8M) * Underlying profit before tax £14.9M (2012 restated: £20.0M) * Believe the group can recover from the difficulties of last year
* Sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 5.8 million yuan to 7.1 million yuan
April 10 Interactive Entertainment China Cultural Technology Investments Ltd: