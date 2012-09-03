Sept 3 Phoenix IT Group, a cloud
computing services provider, said it uncovered accounting
irregularities at its Servo division over a number of accounting
periods, sending its shares down 36 percent.
The company said the impact of correcting the mis-statement
of accounts would lower net assets by 14 million pounds ($22.24
million).
"...certain control processes within the finance function at
Servo Limited's Birstall site in Leeds have been repeatedly and
deliberately circumvented," the company said in a statement.
The company said one manager at the Birstall site had been
suspended and auditor PwC and legal firm Nabarro LLP had been
appointed to carry out independent investigations.
Phoenix IT said the accounting mis-statements were isolated
to the Servo business, which it acquired in 2006.
Phoenix said it expected earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization to be in the range of 38 million
pounds to 44 million pounds for the year ending March 31.
Shares in the company were down 33 percent at 140.85 pence
at 0754 GMT, making the stock the biggest percentage loser on
the London Stock Exchange.