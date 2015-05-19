(Add details)
LONDON May 19 Phoenix Spree Deutschland
announced plans to list in Britain on Tuesday, as the property
investor seeks to grow its portfolio of mainly rental properties
in Berlin and other German cities.
The firm, structured as a close-ended investment company,
owns 114 German properties, valued at 245.3 million euros ($277
million) at the end of last year, it said in a statement.
Phoenix Spree said it was aiming to deliver a total return
of up to 10 percent.
Liberum Capital is acting as sole sponsor for the listing
and the company expects its shares to start trading in June.
(Reporting By Nishant Kumar, editing by Sinead Cruise)