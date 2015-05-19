(Corrects paragraph 3 to say around 95 percent of the firm's
investors are based in Britain, not outside Britain)
By Esha Vaish
May 19 Phoenix Spree Deutschland plans a stock
market listing in London, as the residential property investor
seeks to allow its existing shareholders to trade their shares
more easily while also attracting new investors.
The company does not plan to raise any fresh funds through
the listing, with admission to the London Stock Exchange
expected on or around June 9, but said the float would allow it
to tap the large amount of UK capital looking to enter the
German market.
Phoenix Spree declined comment on how much equity would be
sold as part of the offering but said major shareholder PMM
Partners had volunteered to a 12-month lockup. Around 95 percent
of the firm's investors are based in Britain.
"Although we won't be raising any fresh capital, we do
expect to bring in institutional investors into the fund as some
of our existing investors look to exit their holdings," founding
partner Mike Hilton, also a director of PMM Partners, told
Reuters.
Germany's huge residential property market, which includes
companies such as Deutsche Annington and Deutsche
Wohnen, has seen a string of flotations and deals as
cheap credit, a lack of supply and relatively low real estate
valuations draw in investors.
Rents have shot up by as much as 40 percent since 2007 in
cities such as Berlin, Hamburg and Munich.
"Rents and capital values are expected to show structural
growth with rising housing demand outpacing supply. High
affordability levels offer scope for further upside," wrote
Conor Finn, an analyst at Liberum Capital which is acting as
sole sponsor for the listing.
Phoenix Spree, which owns 114 German properties, intends to
spend 75 million euros ($84 million) in the medium- to long-term
buying additional real estate in Berlin and other German cities
such as Hanover, Bremen and Nuremberg. The company aims to
deliver a total return of up to 10 percent.
Hilton said he expected the company to attract a valuation
above its net asset value of about 144 million euros.
"The peer group is trading at a premium at the moment of
about 25 percent to net asset value, so ... there are all good
arguments to say they we should trade at or above net asset
value," said Hilton.
PMM Partners and connected parties hold about a 13 percent
stake, with the rest being owned by individual investors.
($1 = 0.8939 euros)
(Additional reporting by Nishant Kumar in London; Editing by
Sinead Cruise and David Holmes)