Sears says some Kmart customer credit card numbers compromised
May 31 Sears Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it found a security breach involving "unauthorized" credit card activity following some customer purchases at its Kmart stores.
March 13 For a full statement on the results of Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Ltd, which is a provider of satellite television broadcasting, please click on: here (Reporting by Raymond Leung in HONG KONG; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)
May 31 Sears Holdings Corp said on Wednesday it found a security breach involving "unauthorized" credit card activity following some customer purchases at its Kmart stores.
* Says it bought back 59,300 shares for 202.5 million yen in total from May 11 to May 31