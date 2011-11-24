Nov 24 Nearly three-quarters of Britons
think it is inappropriate for children under 12 to own a mobile
phone, despite the fact that most kids already have them,
according to a poll on Thursday.
The survey of 2,000 people found that expensive bills,
unmonitored internet use and lack of parental control were some
of the reasons adults felt uncomfortable about kids owning
mobiles.
However, more than one in 10 would buy a child a mobile
phone as a treat to encourage good behaviour, or for doing well
at school.
The vast majority of parents (90 percent) also liked the
idea of a child having a phone in case of an emergency.
Mobile phone information and price comparison website
Recombu.com, which carried out the survey, noted that 79 percent
of 7 to 11-year-olds already own a mobile.
Hannah Bouckley, editor of Recombu, said: "It is reassuring
for parents to be in constant contact with their children, but
there are clearly concerns about just how careful a young child
will be with their own mobile phone.
"It is important for parents to sit down with their kids to
discuss the responsibilities that come with the phone and set
clear limits for its usage from the outset."
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, editing by Paul Casciato)