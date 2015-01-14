BRIEF-Eugene Technology signs contract worth 6.46 bln won
* Says it signed a 6.46 billion won contract with SK hynix Semiconductor (China) Ltd.(SKHYCL) to provide semiconductor manufacturing equipment in China
Jan 14 Phone Family publ AB :
* Carries out new share issue
* Directed share issue will be carried out at subscription price of 0.945 Swedish crowns per share, generating proceeds of 10.6 million crowns ($1.31 million) before issue costs
* PEC Sweden AB will own 50.3 pct votes and capital in Phone Family AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0659 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
