LONDON, Sept 21 EE, Britain biggest mobile operator, is in talks to take over more than 60 stores from Phones 4U, which fell into administration on Monday, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.

On Friday, Phones 4U's administrators PwC said Vodafone UK had agreed to take on 140 of its stores, saving 887 jobs, while a further 628 staff would be made redundant.

The mobile phone retailer, which has 550 standalone stores and 5,596 employees, fell into administration after EE joined Vodafone in not renewing its network agreement. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mark Potter)