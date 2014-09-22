(Adds Dixons interest to buy 50 to 100 Phones 4u stores)
LONDON, Sept 22 Britain's biggest mobile
operator EE has agreed to buy 58 stores from retailer Phones 4u
for 2.5 million pounds ($4 million), after the
retailer was placed in administration a week ago.
Last week, rival mobile operator Vodafone UK
announced the takeover of 140 Phones 4u stores, which the
retailer's administrator PwC said on Monday was worth 12.4
million pounds, and retailer Dixons Carphone agreed to
take on 800 Phones 4u employees.
"We can confirm that we have agreed with the Phones 4u
administrator to purchase 58 stores, safeguarding 359 jobs,
subject to court approval," EE said in a statement, which was
also confirmed by PwC.
Phones 4u entered administration on Sept. 15 after its last
remaining network client EE decided against renewing its
contract.
As part of EE's deal, 58 stores - without their inventories
- and their employees will transfer to EE with immediate effect,
and shops will be re-branded to EE. Most of them are expected to
open in the next week, EE said.
"We consider that this represents the best potential outcome
for creditors in the circumstances for these stores," PwC said.
The administrators said late on Monday that 362 Phones 4u
stores would be closed and almost 1,700 employees made
redundant. Another 720 employees have been retained in the short
term to assist with the closure programme.
"It is a very sad day for the staff working at those
locations and our thoughts are with them," PwC said in a
statement.
Dixons Carphone plans to make a statement on Tuesday that it
remains interested in acquiring 50 to 100 shops from Phones 4u,
Sky News reported.
Dixons Carphone is finalising a list of the stores it is
interested in acquiring, and intends to negotiate directly with
the properties' landlords once they have been closed down, the
broadcaster said. (bit.ly/1tVVYbE)
