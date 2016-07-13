LONDON, July 13 (IFR) - Russian fertilizer company PhosAgro (Ba1/BBB-/BB+) is aiming to refinance its US$500m Feb 4.2% 2018 Eurobond, and could come to market in October.

"We are looking to do it this year," said Andrey Guryev, CEO of PhosAgro. "We are trying to be very conservative in our approach so it won't be new money but we are looking at the October period to refinance."

Guryev said that a spate of Russian deals showed there was activity in the market, but PhosAgro didn't feel the conditions were quite right yet. The company will wait until after the summer in order to secure better funding options.

The Feb 18s are trading at a yield of 2.897%, according to Eikon. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)