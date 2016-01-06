Jan 6 Phosphagenics Ltd :
* Phosphagenics initiates arbitration against mylan
* Says substantive hearing is expected to take place in late
2016
* Claims for alleged breaches of agreements related to
development and commercialisation of phosphagenics' tpm
formulation of injectable antibiotic daptomycin
* Says the licensing agreement continues in full force and
effect pending the arbitrator's decision
* Arbitration notices assert that mylan is liable for breaches
of several provisions under the two relevant agreements
* Says Phosphagenics has already planned for the legal costs
associated with the arbitration proceedings in its 2016 budget
* Says dispute has been referred to arbitration in Singapore,
in accordance with the relevant agreements
* Commenced legal action against mylan laboratories limited
(mylan), a wholly-owned subsidiary of mylan incorporated
* Says commenced legal action by by filing notices of
arbitration at the Singapore international arbitration centre
