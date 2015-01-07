Jan 7 Photocure Asa :
* Conclusion of a phase 2 meeting with FDA confirmed that
phase 2 data supports proposed phase 3 program, and are
sufficiently robust to continue development of Cevira
* Cevira has potential to treat human papilloma virus (HPV)
induced cervical high grade disease and prevent development of
cervical cancer which affects more than 500,000 women annually
* Plans to submit proposed phase 3 protocol for a detailed
special protocol assessment (SPA) to Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) first half 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)