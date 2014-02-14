AMSTERDAM Feb 14 A picture of African migrants
standing on the shore of Djibouti City at night, their
glimmering phones held aloft to catch a weak signal, won the
World Press Photo prize on Friday for American photographer John
Stanmeyer of the VII Photo Agency.
The silhouetted figures facing seawards are straining to
pick up a cheaper mobile signal from neighbouring Somalia,
hoping to establish a tenuous link with relatives abroad.
"So many pictures of migrants show them as bedraggled and
pathetic ... but this photo is not so much romantic, as
dignified," said jury member Susan Linfield.
Djibouti is a common stop-off point for migrants heading
from nearby countries like Somalia, Ethiopia and Eritrea in
search of a better life in Europe and the Middle East.
"It opens up discussions about technology, globalisation,
migration, poverty, desperation, alienation, humanity," said
jury member Jillian Edelstein of the photo, which was
commissioned by National Geographic magazine.
Reuters photographer Goran Tomasevic, from Serbia, won
first prize in the spot news stories category for a dramatic
narrative series from Syria depicting a rebel attack on a
government checkpoint.
France's Phillipe Lopez of Agence France-Presse won the spot
news singles category with a photograph of typhoon survivors in
Tolosa, the Philippines, carrying religious iconography in front
of a field of rubble.
Getty's Brent Stirton, a South African, topped the category
for single staged portraits with a picture of five blind albino
boys from West Bengal, India. Dressed in matching pink shirts
and blue trousers, they appear to gaze stiffly at the camera.
