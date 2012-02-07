Feb 7 The U.S. health regulator sent
warning letters to medical device makers PhotoMedex Inc
and Merit Medical Ireland Ltd saying their devices were
adulterated and misbranded.
In a letter to PhotoMedex dated Jan. 26, the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration said the company's manufacturing of its
wound dressing products violated the requirements of quality
regualtions.
FDA also added that PhotoMedex was marketing certain
products as having therapeutic uses other than those that they
were approved for.
Merit Medical was notified in a letter dated Jan. 30 that
the company failed to inform the FDA about a significant change
in the manufacturing process of its guidewires that are used
during catherization and diagnostic procedures.
Both the companies are required to respond to the letter
within fifteen business days, citing the steps taken to correct
the violations and how they plan to prevent such violations in
the future.
PhotoMedex shares were down nearly 1 percent to $13.28 in
morning trade on the Nasdaq, while Merit Medical shares were
down more than 2 percent $14.04.