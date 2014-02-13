Feb 13 Skin health company PhotoMedex Inc said it would buy LCA-Vision Inc, which provides laser vision correction services under the Lasik Plus brand, for about $106 million.

The $5.37 per share offer represents a premium of 26.3 percent to the stock's Thursday closing price of $4.25.

LCA-Vision's operations are expected to add to PhotoMedex's cash earnings per share in 2014, the company said.

PhotoMedex said it would fund the deal through a new $85 million senior secured credit facility and existing cash balance.